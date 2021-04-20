(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Clay County (8-3) stomped Barbourville 16-1 to keep the win train rolling, largely in part to lightning-hot bats. “We saw the ball very well today,” said Coach Jason Smith, in reference to the hitting performance. “We finished with 13 hits and 16 RBI’s. That’s a great job of not leaving guys stranded on the basepaths.”
Two high scoring innings to begin the game was all the fuel the Tigers needed, as a nine run first inning set the tone for the entire game, effectively killing any Barbourville hope for victory. “I always tell the guys to jump ahead early, and swing at fastballs early in the count,” said Smith. “Today we saw the results of such. When we approach the plate with an aggressive mentality, we’re a pretty good group.”
Despite the high offensive output, only one Tiger finished with multiple hits, Hogan Hinkle (2-2). All but four of the Tigers collected a hit in the victory, with Tate Farmer garnering three team leading RBI’s of the 16.
Connor Farmer pitched his way to collect the win for Clay, tossing two innings, not allowing a hit, and striking out six. Bradan Owens tossed two innings to wrap things up for Clay, allowing only one hit, striking out four Barbourville batters.
Connor Farmer – 1-2; Zach Saylor – 1-2; Tate Farmer – 1-1; Brandin Crawford – 1-2; Tyson Wagers – 1-1; Thomas Jackson – 1-2; Hogan Hinkle – 2-2; Ryan Hastings – 1-2; John Hubbard – 1-1; Dalen Couch – 1-1; Maison Hacker – 1-1; Jaxon Dubbels – 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.