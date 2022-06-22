The relocation of Hoskins Cemetery by the Clay County Board of Education has brought into question how often are graves moved? More often than you realize actually.
During the expansion of Memorial Drive two years ago several graves had to be relocated for the new roadway.
Graves from two cemeteries in the Lyttleton area were moved for the road expansion, according to state records.
Eight graves from the Marlow Cemetery and 16 from the Lunsford Cemetery were moved with the majority being reinterred at Memorial Gardens, the same location many of the graves from Hoskins Cemetery will be relocated to.
Due to regulations within Memorial Gardens, headstones cannot be reused, but are replaced with new markers.
If a grave is “unknown” which is commonplace when relocating older cemeteries, the marker will read “unknown from (Cemetery Name).
Graves from the Hoskins Cemetery are being moved to Memorial Gardens unless otherwise noted by direct descendants.
The Clay County Board of Education says some graves will be relocating to family cemeteries in Clay and Laurel counties.
