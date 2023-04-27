I would like to wish happy birthday to Linda Dezarn on April 20th. Happy birthday to Noah Hinkle on April 24th. Happy birthday to Homer Ratliff on April 25th.
If you have a great knives and have no knife block to put then in. Try this, fill a large vase or other container with rice, then slice the knives in, blades down. The packed grains keep the cutlery upright and accessible.
Throwaway trick to pest proof a garden. If you are worry about deer, slugs and snails helping themselves to your seedlings and plants, this can deter them. Scatter crushed eggshells on the leaves of the nibbled on plants and around the garden’s perimeter. Snails and slugs can’t safely cross the shells jagged corners, and deer hate the smell of egg.
Your homemade vanilla cupcakes look fantastic. Your counter? Not so much, thanks to the multitude of itty-bitty sprinkles that spilled while making them. To clean up the mess in a flash, just whisk everything away with a lint roller! Glide the tool over the hard to get sprinkles (the sticky paper will lift every last one), then toss the sheet in the trash.
May God bless you and your family.
Love, Kathleen
