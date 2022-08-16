Survivors of the Eastern Kentucky flooding can learn how to save household treasures damaged by the flooding from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force experts visiting Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Intake Centers.
Among the heirlooms that might be save are photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other keepsakes. The experts will discuss how to handle, dry and clean these items, as well as personal safety during the restoration process, setting priorities and treatment options.
Part of the Heritage Emergency National Task Force experts are visiting these locations:
• Clay County: Clay County Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester KY 40962
o Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21,
Registration center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
• Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn KY 41831
o Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
• Perry County: Hazard Community College First Federal Center –1 Community Drive, Hazard KY 41701
o Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
Recovery center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
