Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 1, 2021 at approximately 9:40 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested David Howard, 28 of Town Branch Road. The arrest occurred on White Street when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop and through confirmation with Clay County 911 it shown that the subject had an active Clay County Circuit Bench Warrant for Probation Violation. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson and Officer Shawn Curry.
David Howard, 28 was charged with:
• Serving Probation Violation Warrant (Clay County)
Commented
