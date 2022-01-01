Howard Douglas Henson, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 31st, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Howard was born in Manchester, KY on December 17, 1970, a son of the late Dan and Rosie Kemp Henson.
Howard is survived by two daughters: Rosie Henson and Scarlett Henson, both of Horse Creek.
He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Ronnie Henson of Manchester, Clarence Henson of Manchester, Nursie Henson of Manchester, Charlotte Marcum of Jackson County; and by several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
