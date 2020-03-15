On March 12, 2020 at approximately 1:05 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Deputy Cody Blackell, Deputy Coty Arnold, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and CSO Derick Carr arrested Roy Hubbard, 52 of Paces Creek Road.
The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson encountered the above on South Highway 421 sitting inside of a vehicle. Through acknowledgement of the Kentucky warrant system, Sheriff Robinson knew the subject had numerous active warrants for his arrest.
Sheriff Robinson attempted to make contact with the subject when he took off on foot with attempt to evade Sheriff Robinson. After a lengthy foot pursuit, Sheriff Robinson and Deputy Arnold attempted to place the individual under arrest when he became combative and attempted to strike Sheriff Robinson. After a struggle the subject was placed under arrest when he spat bodily fluids in Deputy Arnold’s face and also resulting in destroying his uniform. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz and City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Roy Hubbard, 52 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police- 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Assault 3rd Degree- Police Officer (Communicable Bodily Fluid)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
