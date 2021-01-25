Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 25, 2021 at approximately 3:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Tammy Hubbard, 45 of Otter Creek Road.
The arrest occurred on Otter Creek Road when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated female in the middle of the roadway refusing to allow people to drive down Otter Creek Road. Deputy Arnold made contact with the above-mentioned subject who was determined to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. While being placed under arrest the above-mentioned subject became aggressive and was quickly placed under arrest without further incident.
Hubbard later admitted to taking methamphetamine earlier that day.
Tammy Hubbard, 45 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Menacing
• Resisting Arrest
