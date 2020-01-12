Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 11, 2020 at approximately 12:40 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with K9 Deputy Brandon Edwards arrested Billy Hubbard, 25 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley responded to a vehicle accident with injuries on South Highway 421. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley noted coming into contact with the driver who had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver. The driver admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages prior to operating the motor vehicle. The female passenger was transported to Advent Health Manchester where she was treated for her injuries. Assisted at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Wes Wolfe. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Billy Hubbard, 25 was charged with:
• Operating Motor vehicle under the influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Wanton Endangerment- 2nd Degree
