The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 of a one vehicle injury accident on KY 11 North in Clay County. The collision resulted in one fatality.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2001 Jeep Cherokee operated by Wilburn Hubbard, 77 years old of Manchester, KY, was traveling north on KY 11. Mr. Hubbard lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line and left the roadway and hit an embankment. Due to Mr. Hubbard injuries the Clay County Coroner pronounced Mr. Hubbard deceased at the scene.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Shane Bowling. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, Burning Springs Fire Department, Clay County EMS, and the Clay County Coroner Office.
