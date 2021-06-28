If it wasn’t for bad luck, Harvey Hubbard may have no luck at all. But most of the bad luck Hubbard received last week was by his own hand.
Hubbard, 55, was seen walking on Ky. 638 by deputies Kelly Johnson and Kendric Smith. The two deputies recognized Hubbard and knew he had an existing warrant for his arrest.
During his arrest, the deputies asked him to empty his pockets and he pulled out two bags with a crystal-like substance inside that he said was methamphetamine. He also had a pipe in his pocket and admitted to the officers he had ‘smoked some meth’ earlier that evening.
Hubbard was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st (meth); drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
He was lodged in the Clay Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.