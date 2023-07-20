A domestic dispute has landed a Laurel County man indicted by a Clay Grand Jury.
Harold Hubbard, 40, of 184 Marlin Jones Rd., now faces charges of criminal attempt to commit murder; stalking 1st; wanton endangerment 1stand possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say Hubbard chased Whitney Dodson while she was going to work in Manchester on May 28th.
At 10:20 a.m., city police officer Brayden Gibbs received a complaint at the AdventHealth Hospital of a worker later identified as Whitney Dodson, had been shot at by her husband Harold Hubbard with a pistol while she was driving to work.
“Upon my arrival I inspected the vehicle and located a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door,” Gibbs said. “Dodson advised that Hubbard had threatened her life via text message throughout the day.”
Several hours later at 12:24 p.m., Gibbs located the vehicle with Harold Hubbard driving.
