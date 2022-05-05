A stop for a malfunctioning taillight turned into a police chase when a Coal Hollow man refused to pull over last week.
Manchester city police officer Derek Carr was traveling north on U.S. 421 when he got behind a 1997 Chevrolet and observed the vehicle’s taillight issue and rear license plate not illuminated.
The officer activated his lights and sirens as the vehicle turned onto south 421.
Officer Carr says the vehicle traveled through the traffic signals disregarding the red light and in a one-way construction zone near Chat Branch.
The vehicle continued to flee and nearly struck a sheriff’s deputy cruiser at the end of the construction zone.
The chase continued on south U.S. 421 where the vehicle turned onto Granny’s Branch road and came to stop at a residence.
The driver Skylar Hubbard, 18, was charged with fleeing or evading police 1st; disregarding a traffic signal; no tail lamps; no operators license; wanton endangerment 1st; reckless driving; receiving stolen property and rear license not illuminated.
