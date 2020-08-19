Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 19, 2020 at approximately 12:40 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Clarence Hubbard, 48 of Manchester. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley received a complaint of an individual refusing to leave a business and possibly being intoxicated on Highway 80. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley noted that subject was acting belligerent and stating he owned the world. The subject was determined to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Clarence Hubbard, 48 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree
