Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler along with Deputy Brent France arrested Elizabeth Hubbard age 26 of London on Tuesday night September 8, 2020 at approximately 7:35 PM. The arrest occurred on Lily Road approximately 3 miles South of London after deputies responded to a noninjury traffic crash there. While enroute to the scene bystanders there at the crash reported that the driver was attempting to leave the scene. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located the driver of a white colored Chrysler Sebring and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence. This subject was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure of nonowner operator to maintain required insurance – first offense; no operator's license. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
