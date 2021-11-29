Mr. Hubert Caldwell, age 71 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. He was born on Saturday, September 2, 1950 in Red Bird, KY to the union of Elijah and Tishie (Saylor) Caldwell. He was a coal truck driver.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 41 years: Ruby Darlene (Bowling) Caldwell and his children: Christopher Caldwell and Cassandra Caldwell; his grandchildren: Kaiten Smith and Elijah Jones; a niece that he considered his daughter: Whitney Bowling; his nieces and nephews: Tonya Norris, Misty Sizemore, Nancy Norman, Christy Stewart, Richard Bowling and Toma Collett. Also surviving is his brother and sisters: Nancy Jackson, Harlan Caldwell and Hester Helton and these sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jean Stidham, Lorene Stewart, James Stewart, Dwight Bowling and Allen Bowling and his daughter-in-law: Janie Caldwell and a host of several nieces and nephews and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Elijah and Tishie Caldwell, four sisters: Alice Williams, Lydia Lafevers, Cassie Jarvis, Ruby Cheek and two brothers: Hardy (H) Caldwell and Elijah Brock Caldwell.
Funeral Services for Mr. Hubert Caldwell will be conducted on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1 PM at the Kelly Rock Church in the Phillips Fork Community. Rev. Roy Napier, Rev. Charles Parks, and Rev. Ralph Brown will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Phillips Fork Cemetery in the Phillips Fork Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 6 PM until funeral time on Tuesday at the Kelly Rock Church.
