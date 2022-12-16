Hubert Osborne, 73, went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a house fire on Thanksgiving Day in Newport, KY, where he was a long time resident.
Hubert was born on January 17, 1948 to the late Russell and Nellie Frances (Jewell) Osborne. On April 27, 1968, Hubert married Sarah Fields and became a devoted husband. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was station in Germany. He also obtained his GED during this time. After coming home, he became a loving father of 3 girls: Belinda, Teresa Rena, and Rebecca Lyn.
Hubert was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of his family before his own. He made sure his girls had everything they needed to do well in school and considered their education a priority. He was proud to say that all of his girls graduated high school, and that one went on to become a special education teacher and one a doctor. Hubert had a passion for cars and fishing. He spent many an hour teaching his girls about cars, taking them to car shows, and sitting on a fishing bank with them. His girls thought the world of their Daddy. Hubert instilled in his children the importance of family, hard work, knowing how to change their own tire, and doing what is right. Hubert was also a very strong, stubborn, and courageous man which was evident by how hard he fought for his family until the day he died.
Hubert was preceded in death by both of his parents; his loving wife Sarah; his brothers Hearl, Anthony, and Otis Wayne Osborne; and his daughters Belinda Osborne Adams and Teresa Rena Osborne.
Hubert is survived by his baby girl Rebecca Lyn Osborne Lewis; son-in-law Bradley Leon Lewis; grandsons Aaron “Boo” Bradley Lewis and William Henry “Liam or Billy Bean” Osborne Lewis; brother Larry Osborne Sr; sisters Joyce Allen, Kathy Peters, Linda Shoemaker, and Patricia Taylor; and a host of extended family and friends including special nephew Larry Osborne Jr and niece Hope Osborne Towe.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 17th at Britton Funeral Home, with Bobby Burchette officiating. Burial will follow at Cradle Bowl Cemetery in Sextons Creek, KY. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
