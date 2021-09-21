Hugh Hoskins, 89, of Friendship passed away at 12:15am, Friday, September 17, 2021 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Kentucky. He was born near Manchester in Clay County, Kentucky on December 23, 1931 the son of Thomas and Mattie Roberts Hoskins. He was married to Ruth York and she preceded him in death on January 21, 2001. He married Rhonda Disney on November 30, 2001 and she survives. Other survivors include three sons Steven Hoskins of Westchester, Ohio, James (Connie) Hoskins of Cross Plains, and Kevin (Norma) Hoskins of Walton, Kentucky; step-children Chris (Jami) Powell of Batesville, Lori (Toni) Orzechowski of Aurora, and Casey (Joe) Stewart of Madison; son-in-law Roy Robertson of Hamilton, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers Ed (Lilly) Hoskins of New Richmond, Ohio and TJ Hoskins of Westchester, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Linda Robertson, and his brothers Helder, Roscoe, Oscar, and Charles Hoskins. Mr. Hoskins served with the US Army from 1958 to 1960. He was a self-employed drywall contractor for over 50 years and was also a farmer. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and traveling. His travels had taken him across the Continental United States and he had taken cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, and the Virgin Islands. He particularly enjoyed his visits to Disneyworld in Florida, but was always glad to be home on the farm. Hugh was a member of the Indiana Farmers Union and the Bear Creek Baptist Church in Friendship. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 22nd at 12pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Sherman Hughes officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery at Dewberry. Visitation will also be on Wednesday beginning at 10am. Memorials may be given to the Friendship Fire Department in care of the funeral home.
