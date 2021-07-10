Hughie Napier, 88, of London, KY, passed away Friday, July 9th, at his home.
Hughie was born in Manchester, KY on December 1, 1932, a son of the late Verna (Philpot) and Everett Napier.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy Napier; and his sons: Michael Wayne Napier of Fogertown, Larry Finley of London, and Gary Finley of London.
He is also survived by brothers and sister: Elonzo Napier, Homer Napier, and Joyce Irene Bowman, all of Manchester; by his grandchildren: Jason, Jeremy, Amy, and Sondra; and by 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Hughie was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Napier; his son, David Lane Napier; his stepson, Jimmy Minton; and his sister, Viola Grubb.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 11th at the Hacker Cemetery on Grayfork Road, with Danny Finley officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
