The Enterprise has confirmed Kentucky State Police were on scene at Little Creek Saturday night after human remains were found in the hollow off Ky. 66 at Red Bird.
It was reported people hunting for mushrooms found a human skull on government property just off Little Creek Road approximately 22 miles from Manchester.
At this time police have not released any information regarding the find, but it was believed the recent flood made the discovery of the skull possible.
Since 2016, four people in Clay County have been reported missing and never found. Due to proximity of the location, the remains may belong to the first person reported missing in Clay County over the last five years.
In the spring of 2016, Angela Smith, 30, a resident of Little Creek, was last seen on Easter at her home. Smith’s home was in the vicinity of the location where the remains were found.
A few months later Cecil Burkhart, 30, was reported missing from the Teges Creek area at Oneida.
Four years later on October 22, 2020, David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, was last seen walking on the roadway near his home. Two days later, 21-year-old Makayla Collett, was reported missing from the Middle Fork area of Leslie County on Ky. 66 at Red Bird.
On December 15, 2020, Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, left his home to go deer hunting off Ky. 149 at Hector and was never heard from again.
The Enterprise has reached out to the Kentucky State Police for official comment. We will have more updates on this developing story.
