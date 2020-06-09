Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler along with Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Daniel Reed arrested Jason Hoskins age 46 of London on Saturday afternoon June 6, 2020 at approximately 2:56 PM. The arrest occurred off East Park Subdivision Rd., approximately 4 miles South of London while deputies were investigating a domestic dispute complaint there. Deputies reported that a female victim came to the Sheriff's office to report a domestic violence incident where allegedly the victim's husband and she had a domestic argument where her husband allegedly pointed a pistol at her chest and then pulled the pistol down shooting two times between her feet. She apparently ran next-door to her mother-in-law's residence and upon returning to her residence learned that her husband had apparently shot the radiator of her car. The victim stated as she began backing out of the driveway, she heard her husband fire again. When deputies arrived at the residence, they located the suspect and noted they observed him throw something in the ground near the corner of the building. Deputies located a Ruger semi- automatic pistol with magazine inserted and a round chambered. Jason Hoskins was charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree; assault – 4th degree; terroristic threatening – third-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Jackson Manor Now Officially COVID FREE!! Drive Thru Celebration Parade Scheduled for Next Week!
- Bell County up to 4 COVID-19 cases
- First COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Clay County
- New COVID-19 case confirmed in Bell County
- Community Mourns Thirteenth COVID-19 Related Death While Celebrating Nine More Recoveries
- Two More Recoveries at Jackson Manor & No New Cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County!
- Pike County Health Department Announces 5 Week Old Infant Hospitalized with COVID-19
- First Case of Covid-19 in Lee County
- Latest Cover-19 Update from KRDHD
- Barbourville Highschool Graduation Parade
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with hitting mailboxes with bat
- One charged in I-75 accident
- 'Probable' second death related to COVID in Clay
- Pulaski County Man Sentenced to 292 Months for Production of Child Pornography
- First COVID death in Clay
- Official KHSAA statement on return to sports
- Brumley leads police on three-county chase
- Ruth Smith obituary
- Body of N.Y. woman found in Shelby County
- Feds return formal indictment over child porn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.