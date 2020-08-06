Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Justin Taylor along with shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Landry Collett, and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Jonathon Keith Coots age 27 of Hyden, KY early Wednesday morning August 5, 2020 at approximately 12:34 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot approximately 10 miles South of London following an investigation conducted by the Sheriff's office after this subject was found in possession of a large quantity of white tablets including suspected Xanax, hydrocodone, and Suboxone and snorting straws. In addition, this subject was found in possession of a pistol and US currency.
This individual was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance third-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County correctional center. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations will continue in Laurel County.
