Deputy Brent France Along with Deputy Hunter Disney, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Jamie Etherton, and Deputy Daniel Reed arrested Nicholas Denkler age 44 of Irvington, KY on Sunday afternoon August 23, 2020 at approximately 3:34 PM. The arrest occurred on I– 75 at the KY 909 exit ramp approximately 9 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a noninjury traffic crash there allegedly the result of a road rage incident along I– 75.
Deputies were further advised that the drivers of both vehicles were verbally arguing and that possibly a weapon had been pulled. Upon arriving at the scene deputies located a silver Camaro and a Tahoe apparently involved in the incident and the resulting traffic crash.
An investigation was conducted where deputies learned that allegedly the driver of the Camaro stated that he let his anger get the best of him and was brake checking the Tahoe and attempting to run the driver of the other vehicle off the roadway. Deputies noted that the driver of the Camaro had his 11-year-old son in the front passenger seat at the time.
The driver of the Tahoe stated that as he attempted to get off the interstate at exit 49 that the Camaro sideswiped him causing severe damage to both vehicles including a guard rail there. Deputies learned that apparently the Camaro and Tahoe had encountered each other in the construction area of I-75 where the reduced speed of the Tahoe had angered the Camaro driver. Nicholas Denkler, the driver of the Camaro ,was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; improper passing; failure to signal; failure to wear seatbelts; reckless driving; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
