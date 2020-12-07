(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Big Blue Nation needs a pick me up today.
Let’s be honest. Sunday was not a good news day. First, we learned the sad news that Kentucky football offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw had been let go. Then, a scant few hours later, the Kentucky basketball team suffered an embarrassing 79 – 62 beatdown at the hands of a not very good Georgia Tech squad.
Never fear—for solace, we now turn to the UK Women’s basketball team. The Wildcats rallied back from a 14-point deficit to take down the Indiana Hoosiers 72 – 68 in an attendance capped, but surprisingly raucous, Memorial Coliseum.
Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 22 points. Dre’una Edwards continued her double-double assault with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Chasity Patterson chipped in with a hefty stat-stuffing 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Not to be outdone, Robyn Benton came off the bench to nail a huge three-pointer that gave Kentucky the lead and the eventual win.
Rejoice! The Cats are now 4 – 0, and perhaps on track for an unprecedented, stellar season under interim coach Kyra Elzy.
Ironically, Elzy missed yesterday’s game due to an undisclosed illness (not Covid related). Associate head coach Niya Butts took over the reins, survived the initial IU blitzkrieg, and coddled, coaxed, and coerced her team past a disciplined and well-coached Hoosier squad.
“Man, I say I’m a Dawg…Robyn’s a Dawg,” Edwards said after the game when asked about her team’s resilience. “We already knew what [Robyn] was capable of. We already knew that she was going to hit the shot. We wasn’t worried at all.”
So, what exactly is a Dawg, and why is it a key to this team’s success so far?
“To be a dawg, you know, just lay down and do the dirty work when the time is right,” explained Howard. “Dre is a dawg. She’s going to go down there in the post, she’s going to work, she’s going to make the big plays. Robyn is a dawg, she’s going to lock down on defense, hit the 3s when we need them. Everyone’s a dawg in their own way. Everyone is going to make plays, and we’re looking to do the dirty work that other teams might not want to do.”
Sounds like John Calipari and the men’s basketball team could use a few less divas and a few more dawgs.
Cats take on Marshall at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on SEC Network Plus.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media. His new book CUT TO THE CHASE is now available on Amazon. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more on www.huangswhinings.com or follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.