The night of the catastrophic flood at Oneida will never be forgotten by 75-year-old Anna Jean Sams of Little Bullskin.
Sams literally rode out the storm in her trailer as flood waters carried it off its foundation before it came to rest when it slammed into three trees, that kept her from floating down the narrow hollow.
“This was horrible,” Sams said reflecting to that night. “I wouldn’t wish this on nobody. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.”
Over nine inches of rain fell that night, according to the National Weather Service, and turned small creeks and streams into raging rivers.
Sams was home alone, something that never happens because she has a steel rod in her leg and walks with the help of a cane.
“I told my family I would be fine to say by myself that night,” she said. “I normally don’t stay home alone.”
Sams was asleep when her phone rang sometime in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28th.
“It was my niece Kim that lives just up the road from me,” she said. “Kim told me it was flooding and to look outside. When I did, all I could see was muddy water everywhere. I said, ‘Lord Kim I’m flooded’.”
With the help of her cane, she made it back to the kitchen and saw water coming in her home.
“When I made my way back to the kitchen water was everywhere,” she said. “My niece said she would come and get me, but I told her no, there was no way she could make it.”
‘Jean’ as she is affectionately known by her family, saw her refrigerator start moving as the water quickly had risen to her knees.
“I called my niece back and when I was on the phone with her all the power went out,” she said.
Ronnie Dale Frost, nephew to Anna Jean, they thought she had died.
“Kim said when she was on the phone with Jean and she heard this awful noise that sounded like an explosion and she thought it was a natural gas explosion, she turned to her husband and said I’ve just heard her die,” Ronnie said.
The explosion was the power and phone lines disconnecting from the trailer.
“I said Lord please help me find my way to my hospital bed,” she said standing in knee deep muddy, cold water in the dark. “I found the bed and laid down and just started praying to God.”
A loud pop ensued, then another, then glass started to break.
“I could hear more water coming in, but I couldn’t see anything,” she said. “Then all of a sudden I felt my trailer start to move.”
Sams said she thought she was going to die then.
“I don’t know how far it went but it was a wild ride and then I slammed into something,” she added.
Her trailer, which had recently been refurbished by the Christian Appalachian Project, slammed into three large pine trees. The trailer had moved approximately 30 feet, then rotated broadside before being caught by the trees.
They had tried for years to have those same three trees cut, according to her nephew.
“We’ve tried for 10 years to have them trees cut down,” Ronnie Dale said. “We paid people, and nobody ever showed up to do it.”
Jean says she’s glad they didn’t because if the trees hadn’t been there, she would have washed on down Little Bullskin.
“I believe God kept them trees there for this reason,” she said.
After the trailer stopped Jean says she believes she was suffering from shock.
“I don’t know how long I laid there, it was hours,” she said. “When it got daylight, I looked outside and could see two large creeks running on each side of my trailer. I couldn’t figure out where I was because I only had one creek that ran in front of my house.”
Glad to be alive and thanking God, Jean said she knew somebody would eventually come to get her.
“By the time it was daylight the water had went back down in the trailer,” she said. “It wasn’t long before I heard somebody yelling asking if I was alive. I said yes, I’m alive!”
Her neighbor and great nephew removed her from the battered trailer and carried her to safety.
Sam’s is now staying in an apartment owned by Oneida Baptist Institute.
“I lost everything I own,” she said. “But I’m just glad I survived, and I know I couldn’t have without the good Lord above, he had his hand on me for sure.”
Assessments of her loss is now underway. If you would like to help Jean, you can donate at her GoFundMe…
