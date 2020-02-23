Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 21, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with Clay County Deputy Sheriff Kendric Smith arrested Pricilla Lovins, 33 of Gregory Branch. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard was dispatched to a complaint of an possible intoxicated female inside a place of business on Highway 80 being disorderly and refusing to leave the business. Upon arrival, Sgt. Gabbard noted witnessing the subject arguing with store employees. Once outside of the buisness the subject attempted to flee on foot, once apprehended the subject became combative and started fighting Deputies and Officers on scene. Once the subject was placed under arrest and placed in the back of the patrol car, she attempted to kick out the windows of Sgt. Gabbard's patrol car. The subject stated she had taken numerous amounts of "Ice". Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Wes Wolfe and Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson.
Pricilla Lovins, 33 was charged with:
• Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.