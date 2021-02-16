Nearly 3,500 customers of Jackson Energy are without power as a down pouring rain combined with below freezing temperatures blanketed the county Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Emergency Management Service officials are working closely with Jackson Energy and Kentucky Utilities on when power would be restored.
63% of the county was without power last night, according to Brian Jackson of Clay's Emergency Management Services.
Crews with both KU and Jackson Energy are out trying to restore service.
Fire departments throughout the county reported trees laying on power lines and in some instances, knocked them down.
This is a developing story and we will have updates throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.