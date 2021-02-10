...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of a
  quarter to one half of an inch. Locally higher amounts of ice
  accumulation possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, south central and southeast
  Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
  ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

