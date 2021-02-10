...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of a quarter to one half of an inch. Locally higher amounts of ice accumulation possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
