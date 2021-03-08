Emergency personnel along with the Clay County Sheriff's Department and Coroner Jarrod Becknell are conducting a death investigation Monday morning.
They were dispatched to the scene approximately five miles from Manchester east on the Hal Rogers Parkway. When they arrived a man was laying next to a vehicle in the roadway not breathing with no pulse.
The coroner's office has identified the deceased male as Mark Couch, 51.
"He was traveling from Manchester to Hyden when he died while driving," Becknell said.
His wife was accompanying him and was able to get the vehicle stopped without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.