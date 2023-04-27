My Hometown I always mean it when I tell people how beautiful our town is.
Though small, we have a lot to be envious of. I always hear how the cities close to us are thriving, and they are. But we have possibilities as well. I met a lady last week that told me she wished that we had something to do in our town, such as a bowling alley.
I can somewhat agree with her. We travel long distances to bowl when we do have the desire to. My husband and I were talking about the past. I remember the roller dome that we had when I was growing up. It was always packed.
We remembered the movie theater, it was just reopened when I was a kid. My husband remembers it well, as having a place to go and hang out to watch a movie. The swimming pool at Beech Creek was also a huge part of my childhood, although I didn’t go, I always knew people that did. It was a fun place for everyone in the warm weather.
Now, we travel as far as an hour or better to swim. My husband says that ballgames were a good place to hang out when he was growing up. The gym would be full, just people gathering up watching ball and talking. Not to mention our local shops and restaurants that people would gather at.
So what has happened to all of that? And why can’t it happen again? As sad as it is, the future is much different than the past.
The past to me will always be remembering old pop bottles being traded in, loving to get a big freeze pop and being thankful for it, riding bikes, playing in the creeks, hills and with friends. We’d park, or we’d cruise the same street over and over. We looked forward to exciting news.
Now, we know the exciting news before we ever hear it face to face, due to social media. Which brings my next thought…. When I was a kid, and my husband too, we didn’t have the world at our fingertips. We had to go outside and find it. We looked forward to meeting up with friends, and catching up. We looked forward to things that involved the outdoors.
As sad as Covid was, we got back to that a lot more than we have in some time. We can’t go backwards. I get it. What’s the solution? Do we need all of the things we used to have? I wish we had them, I’ll say that. But with all due respect, would we use them if we had them?
Or would we keep on with our phones in our hands, and watching what the rest of the world has, wishing that we had the same. We don’t have a community pool, but we have rivers and a lake to kayak in. We still have a ball field and soon to be even nicer, will we come out and support it and our kids?
We don’t have a movie theater, but I sure enjoyed watching our kids at the CCHS theater. It will be closed for renovation after this school year. We have some local restaurants that I look forward to everyday. Sophias knows just how to fix my grilled cheese with tomato.
The Local Crow knows us by name and always asks about my husbands family. Rose, at Pizza Hut, is the most dedicated restaurant manager I know. She gets all of the compliments from us.
We may not have it all, but we’ve got a lot. And until it’s 1980 again, the year I was born so I can’t speak about before, let’s just do the best we can with what we have. I’ll see you around….. Our hometown.
Don’t let small town life make your life small.
