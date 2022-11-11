A Bellevue, Ky., man, Perrin George March V, 27, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, to 32 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for illegal possession of a firearm.
According to March’s plea agreement, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at his residence and found a fully loaded AK-47 pistol, ammunition, and large capacity magazines. March admitted that he knew he was currently subject to a domestic violence order and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
March pleaded guilty in July 2022.
Under federal law, March must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, his three-year term of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office will commence.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield.
