Mrs. Imagene B. Smith, age 76 departed this life on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Thursday, December 7, 1944 in Manchester to the union of Owen and Bitha Sawyers Byrd.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: James Smith, her children: Tabitha Nancy McQueen and husband Jessie Paul, Paula Smith and husband Jimmy, Charles Sizemore, Lannie Sizemore and Jerry Sizemore as well as 18 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren as well as her sister and brothers: Delores Smith, Conley Byrd and Wayne Byrd.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Owen and Bitha Byrd, her daughter: Miranda Sizemore, her son: Douglas Sizemore and her siblings: Jack Sams, Kathleen Byrd Smith, J. T. Byrd, Mary Henderson and Dorothy Burkhart.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Imagene B. Smith were conducted on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jessie Kemp presided. Burial followed in the Byrd and Sawyers Cemetery in the Reed Branch Community.
The family received friends and loved ones on Thursday evening from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
