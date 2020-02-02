Imogene Wagers, age 59 of Indianapolis, Indiana departed this life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born on Tuesday, April 5, 1960 in Manchester, Kentucky.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Russell Baker and his wife Sharon, her mother: Mable Smith Roy and her husband Edwin, her sisters: Loretta Napier, Patty Jenkins, Wilma Combs, Vicky Mills and Faye Dewar as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father: Kenneth Wagers and her sister: Charlene Smith.
A celebration of life for Imogene Wagers was conducted on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson presided.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
