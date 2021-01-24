The following is an important announcement from Clay County High School:
Monday, January 25th is underclass picture makeup day!!!!!
Group A (Mon/Tues) Students: Attend school as usual on Mon/Tues.
Group B (Wed/Thurs) Students: If you want your picture taken for the yearbook you will need to attend school on Monday and Wednesday this week only. If you do not want your picture taken or have already had you picture taken you will need to attend school as usual on Wednesday and Thursday.
Virtual Students: If you would like to have your picture taken for the yearbook, you will need to come to school between the hours of 9am and 10am to have your picture taken. Check-in with the office staff and let them know you are there for pictures.
