Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 22, 2020 at approximately 1:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith and Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Eddie Jackson, 57 of Jack's Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies conducted a traffic stop for improper equipment. During the investigation, Deputy Jared Smith noted that the subject’s driver status was expired. Once the vehicle identification number was ran through Clay County Dispatch it was shown that it was a altered VIN that belonged to another vehicle.
Eddie Jackson, 57 was charged with:
• Improper Equipment
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Operating Motor vehicle on Expired Operators License
• Selling or Receiving Motor Vehicle with Altered or Removed Vehicle Identification Number
