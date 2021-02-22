The recent snow and ice storm has caused a delay to the start of in-person school full-time in Clay County.
School superintendent William Sexton says students will do virtual learning Tuesday due to downed power lines and road conditions.
"We checked all the roads our buses would be on and we found many that where still covered in ice," he said. "We will re-evaluate on Tuesday and make an announcement for the following day then."
Tomorrow (Tuesday) was supposed to be the first day of in-person attendance for all students. The system had been using a hybrid schedule for the past few weeks.
Last week's snow and ice storm left many without power in the county. Over 1,000 locations were still without power Monday afternoon.
