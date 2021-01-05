Clay County Public Schools will resume in-person learning beginning Monday, January 11, 2021. Students will be divided into two groups, A and B. Group A will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group B will attend on Wednesdays and Thursdays. All students will utilize virtual learning on Fridays. Students should be contacted by their schools with more information pertaining to their schedules. If students are not contacted by Thursday, January 7th, then they must call their individual schools for further information.
Online learning requirements will include mandated student meetings, via Livestream, for students. Students attending CCMS and CCHS will be required to participate in Livestream sessions during their scheduled class times. It is recommended that elementary students, grades 3 – 6, be online with their teachers during these sessions. If that is not an option for your child, then contact the school to discuss other options. Students in grades K – 2 are encouraged to participate in these sessions, but check with your school for further instructions.
Little or no participation will be reflected by the grades they receive in the class. Students with failing class grades, or those who do not participate, will be required to attend summer school, or they may be retained at the same grade level during the next school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.