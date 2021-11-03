Filing is set to get underway on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and several incumbents have announced they will be filing.
County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson says he will be seeking another term. Fiscal court members Hugh “Bulldog” Lunsford (District 3); Sonya Hoskins-Gray (District 2); Russell “Rabbit” Smith (District 1); Bill Warren (District 6); Chris Smith (District 4) and Ray Brown (District 5) will all be seeking re-election.
County Clerk Beverly Craft will be filing as will Property Valuation Administrator Paul Durham.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson says he will be filing for the position as well.
Jailer Linda Smallwood says she too will be seeking another term in office.
