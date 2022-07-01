! On July 2 1776, the vote for independence took place. July 4 became the day that has been celebrated, as the birth of American independence. Charles Thompson and John Hancock were the only two men to actually sign the Declaration of independence.
The other 54 delegates signed over the next month. John Adams wrote in a letter to his wife ,that he wanted Independence Day to be celebrated with pomp, parades, shows and illuminations.
Fireworks date back to the first anniversary in 1777. Today we spend more than 1 billion on fireworks! Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both died on July 4, 1826, within 5 hours of each other, on the 50th anniversary of the signing. July 4 was deemed a federal holiday in 1870. So there’s the history of July 4.
I remember being a kid and seeing many fireworks shows. From horse shows, to backyards, to Six Flags over Georgia. There is something about the American flag that gives me chills. That freedom- the way if waves so freely in the wind. There are many ways to celebrate right here in Clay County. The city of Manchester, along with the tourism committee and Advent Health will be hosting their fireworks show at the park on the 4th. There will also be many activities from 4 pm until fireworks begin.
The Buffalo camp and ride will also be hosting a fireworks show. It is a beautiful place, with wide open skies to show fireworks. And then, you can always grill and chill at home or with family. However you spend your 4th- Do it safely! There are many firework accidents each year. Be thankful for our freedom. Respect the flag. Appreciate all that we have, in the land of the free. America, to me, is Freedom. -Willie Nelson
