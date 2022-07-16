An Auburn, Indiana woman, Tiffany Miller, 38, was sentenced yesterday to 240 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to her plea agreement, in the early morning hours of July 10, 2021, in Knott County, Miller stole a firearm from Timothy Cornett and then a truck from Winford Cornett. Thereafter, Trooper Bradley Couch, of KSP Post 13 in Hazard, responded to the thefts and ultimately engaged in a vehicle pursuit of Miller. Miller refused to exit the vehicle and ultimately shot Trooper Couch in the shoulder, with the stolen firearm. Miller also fired a shot at Trooper Jacobs, also of KSP Post 13 in Hazard, who had responded to the scene. It took several additional KSP officials to ultimately place Miller in custody. At the time of these incidents, Miller was under the influence of methamphetamine and was a fugitive, with multiple pending arrest warrants from Indiana. Miller also had multiple prior felony convictions, which included violence and resisting arrest.
Miller pleaded guilty in March 2022.
Under federal law, Miller must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years after her release.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Office, and Col. Phillip Burnett, Commissioner, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the ATF and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew Trimble.
This case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. The PSN program involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.