Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March, 4 2022 at approximately 7:55 Pm Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Trent Baker arrested Annetta Lucas, 44 of South Highway 421 and Melody Bowling, 34 of Bar Creek Road. The arrest occurred at T-Mart store at the junction of South Highway 421 and South Highway 66 when Deputies were on routine patrol. Contact was made with both subjects inside the store and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the Bowling subject had an active Indictment Warrant out of Laurel County. Once contact was made with the Lucas subject she attempted to throw a metal vial behind a shelf, once the metal vial was located a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine along with narcotics in the vial.
Annette Lucas, 44 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified
Melody Bowling, 34 was charged with:
• Serving Laurel County Circuit Indictment Warrant
