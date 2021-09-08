Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 5, 2021 at approximately 8:13 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Ray Wagers, 40 of Curry Branch Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputies came into contact with the above mentioned subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active Indictment Warrant out of Clay County Circuit Court for Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Upon arrest, Deputies located suspected methamphetamine on the subject’s person.
Ray Wagers, 40 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
