On September 28, 2021 at approximately 3:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Shannon Wombles, 46 of Paul Road. The arrest occurred off of Sallie Lyttle Road when it was made aware that the above mentioned subject had been trespassing on numerous properties along with stealing items. Sheriff Robinson made contact with the subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the subject had an active Indictment Warrant for his arrest through Clay County Circuit Court for theft. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Shannon Wombles, 46 was charged with:
• Serving Clay County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant
