A Greenbriar man is under indictment on multiple charges following a road rage incident in April. A second man has been indicted for tampering with evidence.
Darrell Bishop, 44, was indicted by a Clay Grand Jury for one count of assault 1st; three counts of wanton endangerment 1st; criminal mischief 1st and possession of a defaced firearm.
Landon Suttles, 22, is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
The charges stem from a road rage incident on Ky. 638 on April 22nd.
According to the indictment, Bishop allegedly committed assault 1stwhen he intentionally caused physical injury to John Martin by punching and beating him with his fists and a gun.
The three charges of wanton endangerment 1st stem from when Bishop was chasing Martin in a vehicle on Ky. 638. According to the indictment, Bishop intentionally endangered the health and well-being to three motorists he met on the highway; Chrissy Smith, Robert Moore and Kelly Miller.
The indictment states Bishop operated a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, and he wantonly created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to each person.
Bishop also faces a count of criminal mischief 1st as he rammed his vehicle into Martin’s causing an excess of $1,000 in damages.
According to the police report, witnesses said Bishop was driving the truck and passed Martin’s Tahoe nearly running him off the road. Once Bishop was in front of the vehicle, they said he accelerated backwards toward Martin at a high rate of speed. Martin turned into the opposite lane in attempt to avoid the Bishop vehicle but was unable to. Martin’s vehicle received extensive damage and the air bags deployed, the report stated.
Witnesses further stated that Bishop exited his vehicle following impact with a gun in his hand and went to Martin’s vehicle where he struck him in the face.
During the arrest it was also discovered Bishop was in possession of a defaced firearm when he had a 12-gauge shotgun in his possession that had the serial number removed. That led to a charge of possession of a defaced firearm, by the grand jury.
Following the incident, Landon Suttles allegedly was at the scene and attempted to remove guns from the scene, which he knew was evidence and would be produced in an official proceeding.
