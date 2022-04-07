Persons wanting to vote by mail can make an application by visiting GoVoteKy.com or by calling the Clay County Clerk's Office at 606-598-2544 if the voter is unable to access the internet. Security information will be required to maintain integrity for the voter. The Mail-In Absentee Portal closes on May 3, 2022.
The walk in absentee for those voters who will be unable to vote in person on election day on either of the 3 early voting days among other excuses will be Wednesday - Friday, May 4-6, 2022 and Monday - Wednesday, May 9-11, 2022 at the Clerk's Office during normal business hours of 8 am to 4:30 pm.
The 3 early vote days whereby a voter can come into the Clerk's Office and vote in person without an excuse will be on Thursday -Saturday, May 12-14, 2022. The hours for those days are not set at this time. There will be at least 8 hours allotted on each of these three days for early voting.
The Voting Plans for each county are set by the County Board of Elections, following state guidelines. Therefore, times and locations of voting will vary from county to county. Please contact your own county of residence for any questions.
With all the different options to vote, we expect and hope for record turnout. There is little excuse for a registered voter not to cast a ballot!!
Beverly Craft, Clay County Clerk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.