Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 1, 2021 at approximately 2:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Patricia Taylor, 45 of Highway 638. The arrest occurred on Highway 638 when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated female at a residence.
Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold made contact with Taylor who was noted to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicants.
During the investigation, Deputy Arnold located four baggies of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison.
Patricia Taylor, 45 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree.
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess.
