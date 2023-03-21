A nearly two-and-a-half-year investigation into the North Manchester Water Association by the Public Service Commission concluded last week.
The results of the investigation will have an impact on the association’s customers as PSC requested a rate increase be filed.
The commission filed the notice in September 2021 on violations for allegedly failing to comply with KRS 278.140, KRS 278.230, 807 KAR 5:006 Section 4 and KRS 278.990. The willful failure to comply presents prima facie evidence of incompetency, neglect of duty, gross immorality, or nonfeasance, misfeasance, or malfeasance in office sufficient to make North Manchester Water’s office and manager subject to the penalties of KRS 278.990.
NMWA agreed they had violated the statues and did not file the annual reports as required.
The embattled water association has been embroiled in controversy over the past several years with numerous water line issues and a loan involving the Clay Fiscal Court.
During the investigation, the PSC discovered “many other concerning facts about NMWA management and financial condition.”
The Commission found that Steve Davis, Carl G. Hoskins, Bobby Wolfe, Henry Smith, Ted Woods, and Carl David Crawford have willfully violated the statues and should be subject to a civil penalty of $250 each. The Commission agreed to suspend the civil penalty of $250 for each if they complete 12 hours of certified water commissioner training approved by the Commission within one year of the date of service of their order. The suspension of fines is also dependent on NMWA filing their annual reports in a timely manner without requesting extension dates. The 2022 Annual Report is to be filed by March 31, 2023.
The Commission also determined NMWA should file an application for a general rate adjustment due to their concerning financial status. The Commission determined any application for an adjustment should be based on 2022 date of the association’s annual report. The rate adjustment application is to be filed by June 1, 2023.
It was also determined that board members should receive six hours of water commissioner training yearly, until deemed unnecessary by the Commission.
“This will ensure, going forward, that regardless of who is on North Manchester Water’s Board, each Board member should have the basic training required to successfully manage a water association,” the report stated.
The NMWA serves 1,969 residential customers, 17 commercial customers, three industrial customers and eight public authorities in the county.
In a separate issue, the PSC determined Ted Woods could not serve as a board member and accountant with NMWA.
The PSC declared it was a “clear conflict of interest” to serve a dual role of the accountant and board member. During the January 2023 hearing in front of PSC, the testimony provided at the hearing was there was no other accountants in Manchester and that the utility has always had a board member as the accountant.
The Commission concluded it demonstrates the poor management decisions of the board because there is no reason the accountant must be located in the city of Manchester, nor do questionable past practices excuse the conflict of interest.
The PSC ordered Woods be removed as the board member and a new board of director in place within 30 days of the March 2nd date on the order.
