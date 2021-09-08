On September 7, 2021 at approximately 12:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey, Deputy Dewey Grubb and Deputy Darrell Goins arrested:
• Brooke Robinson, 24 of Robinson Creek
• Nancy Reid, 34 of Greasy
• Brandon Stewart, 35 of London
• Michael Sizemore, 34 of Ephram Creek Road
The arrest occurred at Beech Creek Apartments when Sheriff Robinson discovered a possible location of a wanted fugitive. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject’s it was determined that 3 of the subjects had active warrants for their arrest. While being placed under arrest, suspected methamphetamine was located on Brandon Stewart’s person when he was attempting to dispose of the methamphetamine. Also, during the arrest of the other 3 individuals Michael Sizemore attempted to toss a baggy of suspected methamphetamine but was caught in the process. The photos attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Brooke Robinson, 24 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Clay County)
Nancy Reid, 34 was charged with:
• Serving Jackson County Indictment Warrant
Brandon Stewart, 35 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Michael Sizemore, 34 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.