Irene Buttery, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 28th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Irene was born in Manchester, KY on June 21, 1955, a daughter of the late Ruby (Bishop) and John Frazier.
Irene is survived by two sons: Jason Buttery and wife Debbie and Billy Buttery, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her sister, Alma Sue Chromer of Cincinnati, OH; and by 6 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Conley Frazier and Eunice Roberts.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Scotty Jewell and Cecil Benge officiating. Burial will follow at the Treadway Cemetery on Bowling Branch.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
