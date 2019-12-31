Irene Buttery

Irene Buttery, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 28th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. 

Irene was born in Manchester, KY on June 21, 1955, a daughter of the late Ruby (Bishop) and John Frazier. 

Irene is survived by two sons: Jason Buttery and wife Debbie and Billy Buttery, all of Manchester. 

She is also survived by her sister, Alma Sue Chromer of Cincinnati, OH; and by 6 grandchildren. 

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Conley Frazier and Eunice Roberts. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Scotty Jewell and Cecil Benge officiating. Burial will follow at the Treadway Cemetery on Bowling Branch. 

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 3
Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
