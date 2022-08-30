Irene (Howard) Metcalf was born February 9, 1934, in Viney, (Clay County), KY and departed this life Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 88. She was the daughter of the late Levi & Laura (Hopper) Howard.
Irene is survived by three loving daughters, Brenda Sue (Bernard) Ward of Tyner, Debra Ann (Parkie Jr.) Russell of Tyner and Lisa Lynn (Lucian) Estridge of London. She was blessed with five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Arnold (Carolyn) Howard of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Irene was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse P. Metcalf.
Irene was a member of the Mt. Olivet Christian Church.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 6pm Wednesday, at the funeral home.
